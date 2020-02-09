Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,977,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,294 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 112,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,248 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,666,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 104,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLF opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

