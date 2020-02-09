SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will announce sales of $53.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year sales of $206.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.50 million to $209.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $215.24 million, with estimates ranging from $207.60 million to $227.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

SNDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDE opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

