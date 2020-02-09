SuperCoin (SUPER) Trading Down 58.5% Over Last 7 Days

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $72,812.00 and $4.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 58.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,184,685 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper .

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

