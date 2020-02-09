Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 961,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 495,414 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,491.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 298,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

