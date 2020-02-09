SureRemit (RMT) Achieves Market Cap of $502,479.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 30% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 41.7% against the dollar. One SureRemit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $502,479.00 and $10.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.03431286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00227294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00033328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00130687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit.

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

