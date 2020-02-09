SureRemit (RMT) Price Reaches $0.0010

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. SureRemit has a total market cap of $503,043.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.03403707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00137130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit.

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

