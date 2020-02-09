Suretly Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Suretly has a total market cap of $78,512.00 and $4,071.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003288 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.81 or 0.05792353 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023763 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00129436 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039227 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

