sUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $5.87 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00009812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $6,778.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.03409739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00138148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 5,937,198 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

