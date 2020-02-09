Swarm Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,983.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Swarm has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $2,983.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.03433457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00240149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00140067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

