SwiftCash (SWIFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $45,769.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000299 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 114,237,956 coins and its circulating supply is 113,517,525 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

