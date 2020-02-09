Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will post $119.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.16 million and the lowest is $118.80 million. Switch reported sales of $103.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $455.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $456.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $510.93 million, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $525.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

SWCH stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 179.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48. Switch has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 954,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,693,679. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 49,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $793,314.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,308,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,497,231.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,933 shares of company stock worth $5,198,456. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Switch by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Switch by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 1,586.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

