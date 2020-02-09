Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Earns Hold Rating from Nomura

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock remained flat at $$33.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,453,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 69,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 267,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.