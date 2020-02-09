Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $790,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post $790,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $890,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $3.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $8.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at $124,146.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $138,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $194,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110,929 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,728 shares during the last quarter.

SYRS opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $301.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.58. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

