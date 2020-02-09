SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,663 shares during the period. SYSCO makes up 4.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of SYSCO worth $325,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,856,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.