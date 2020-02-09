Syscoin Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Bittylicious and Tux Exchange. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $19.24 million and $741,434.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00759350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007573 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 578,033,748 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.