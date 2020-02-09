Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.95 Million

Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report sales of $55.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.80 million and the highest is $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $46.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $187.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.77 million to $188.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $226.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $248,013.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $136,974.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $59.05 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

