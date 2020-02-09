Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,900 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 6.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $140,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,787,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,237. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

