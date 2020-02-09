TajCoin (TAJ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One TajCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. TajCoin has a total market cap of $13,158.00 and $4.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TajCoin has traded up 61.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TajCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.01255990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046368 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00212463 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002292 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004413 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TajCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 14,441,729 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TajCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TajCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.