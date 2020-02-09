TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,286 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $54,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $112.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

