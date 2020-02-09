Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

