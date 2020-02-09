Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to report $66.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.00 million. Talend posted sales of $55.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $247.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.10 million to $247.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $297.15 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $303.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a negative return on equity of 216.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLND. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Talend has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $53.09.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,589,184.00. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Talend by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

