Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 99,039 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $157,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $542,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,225.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,871,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 632,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

