Tap Achieves Market Cap of $105.61 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Tap has a total market cap of $105.61 million and $921,556.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002017 BTC on major exchanges.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.96 or 0.05786162 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00121066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

