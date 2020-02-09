Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Legacy Bridge LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.4% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,714,000 after acquiring an additional 500,279 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Target by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 82,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $115.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,586. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

