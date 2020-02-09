TCASH (TCASH) Hits Market Cap of $477,276.00

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One TCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. TCASH has a total market cap of $477,276.00 and $435,450.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TCASH has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003491 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000725 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TCASH Token Profile

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

