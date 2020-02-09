TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Down 12.7% This Week

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $144,297.00 and $4,023.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000904 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

