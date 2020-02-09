Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Teladoc Health worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $163,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.84. 1,051,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,813. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $110.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

