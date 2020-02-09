TENA (TENA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,169.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last week, TENA has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. TENA has a market capitalization of $134,619.00 and $9,169.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA token can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.05 or 0.03444857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00138003 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002633 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

