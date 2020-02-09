Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,451,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,893 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 3.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $63,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 72.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of TME traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. 4,992,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,150,923. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

