TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.0600 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TenX has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Cobinhood and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,718,123 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech.

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kyber Network, Upbit, BigONE, BitBay, Neraex, Vebitcoin, IDEX, COSS, Kucoin, Coinrail, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Bithumb, Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC, Bittrex, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

