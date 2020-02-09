TERA (TERA) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX. During the last week, TERA has traded up 10% against the US dollar. TERA has a market cap of $3.27 million and $552,191.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.03376995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00131118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org.

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.