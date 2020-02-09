Terra Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.49 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Terra has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinone. Terra has a total market capitalization of $64.49 million and $2.53 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.03430207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00235606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00137959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GDAC, Coinone and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

