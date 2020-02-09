Terracoin Price Reaches $0.0466 on Top Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $105.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,077.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.04457750 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00764695 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

