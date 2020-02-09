Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.90.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $410.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $748.07. 16,897,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,462,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after acquiring an additional 311,303 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tesla by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $86,086,000 after purchasing an additional 117,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $23,678,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

