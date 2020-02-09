Tether One Day Trading Volume Tops $44.24 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.65 billion and $44.24 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinTiger, TDAX and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.71 or 0.03408241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00235395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00137839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, EXX, BTC-Alpha, Instant Bitex, ZB.COM, BitMart, Gate.io, B2BX, Poloniex, BitForex, QBTC, Sistemkoin, LBank, IDCM, TOPBTC, Trade By Trade, DigiFinex, DragonEX, Exmo, OKEx, Bittrex, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Iquant, Bit-Z, Kryptono, IDAX, BtcTurk, Liqui, Bibox, FCoin, Upbit, UEX, CoinEx, TDAX, OOOBTC, Coinut, Binance, C2CX, CoinTiger, Bitfinex, ABCC, Kraken, BigONE, Huobi, HitBTC, MBAex and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

