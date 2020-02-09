Tetra Tech, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.07. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $589,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cfra cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

