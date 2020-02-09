Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBI. BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. 152,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.15%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,627,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.