Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,450,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,084,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $128.70 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.02. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 621,484 shares of company stock valued at $78,837,446. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

