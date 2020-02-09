Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 260,734 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,315 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 803,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 556,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,418. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

