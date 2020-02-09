Tezos (XTZ) Trading Up 40.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $167.08 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00025422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.