Thar Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $124.00 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Thar Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001176 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $89,575.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thar Token alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003499 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000684 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.