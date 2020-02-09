Thar Token Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Thar Token has a total market cap of $71,966.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thar Token has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thar Token

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

