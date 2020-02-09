The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.