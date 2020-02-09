The Voyager Token Market Cap Tops $3.94 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One The Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Livecoin, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. During the last week, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.03400370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00237160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00136999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Voyager Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, IDEX, Bithumb, Livecoin, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

