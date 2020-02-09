THEKEY Hits Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $21,443.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,699,280,855 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinrail, LATOKEN, LBank, Kucoin, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

