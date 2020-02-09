THEKEY Trading Up 7.2% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Coinrail. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $22,837.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,699,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Coinrail, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

