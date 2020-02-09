Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO opened at $326.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.05. The company has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.90 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.