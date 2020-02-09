Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.21. 1,577,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $240.90 and a one year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

