Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 18.7% Higher This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008950 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.