THETA (THETA) Market Cap Reaches $105.13 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. THETA has a market cap of $105.13 million and $4.12 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THETA has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.96 or 0.05786162 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00121066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinbit, Binance, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Bithumb, OKEx, DDEX, Hotbit, Huobi, IDEX and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

